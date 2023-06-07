BLM cuts ribbon on new Bakeoven Facilities in Maupin, partially funded by Great American Outdoors Act

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) — The Bureau of Land Management is proud to announce the opening of new facilities in Maupin for the agency and its partners, including regional Tribes, to coordinate management of some of Oregon’s most treasured natural resources.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held last Friday for the new facilities, which include an office, workshop, and seasonal housing and will serve as the operations center for recreation staff who enhance the visitor experience on the Lower Deschutes Wild and Scenic River.

The BLM manages the Lower Deschutes in partnership with the Confederated Tribes of the Warm Springs Reservation, the State of Oregon, and several local government entities.

“Recreation on the Lower Deschutes supports over 100 local outfitting and guiding businesses,” said Kyle Hensley, BLM Central Oregon Field Office Manager. “Hundreds of thousands of people visit the area each year to experience all that nature has to offer and create memories that last a lifetime.”

These facilities are critical for infrastructure management along the river and will assist with multi-jurisdictional coordination among partners for emergency response and services including wildland fire and search and rescue efforts. This project supports the capability of BLM and partners to be better neighbors to the Tribes, counties, and multiple communities that rely on the river’s natural and economic resources.

A decade in the making, this project was made possible through partial funding by the Great American Outdoors Act, a historic investment to address deferred maintenance needs, increase recreational access to public lands, and improve the conservation of our lands and waters. Since the act was signed in 2020 about $45 million has been invested in public lands managed by the BLM in Oregon and Washington.

-BLM-

The BLM manages more than 245 million acres of public land located primarily in 12 western states, including Alaska, on behalf of the American people. The BLM also administers 700 million acres of sub-surface mineral estate throughout the nation. Our mission is to sustain the health, diversity, and productivity of America’s public lands for the use and enjoyment of present and future generations.