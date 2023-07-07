ODFW to host online, in-person public meetings on 2024 Big Game Hunting Regulations

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife will host a series of public meetings this month, with district wildlife biologists presenting proposed changes to next year's big game regulations and getting feedback.

Few major changes are proposed for 2024 Regulations, but there will be some new hunts and a few hunts will be deleted. See the MyODFW.com page and the 2023 July District Meeting Info for more information.

To provide feedback, send your comment or question via this form or provide it in-person at one of the in-person meetings.

Final 2024 Big Game Hunting Regulations are scheduled to be adopted at the Sept. 14-15 meeting in Bend. Remote or in-person testimony will also be taken at the Commission meeting. Comments can also be emailed to odfw.commission@odfw.oregon.gov

Big Game Public Meeting Schedule