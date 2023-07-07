Skip to Content
ODFW to host online, in-person public meetings on 2024 Big Game Hunting Regulations

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife will host a series of public meetings this month, with district wildlife biologists presenting proposed changes to next year's big game regulations and getting feedback.

Few major changes are proposed for 2024 Regulations, but there will be some new hunts and a few hunts will be deleted. See the MyODFW.com page and the 2023 July District Meeting Info for more information.

To provide feedback, send your comment or question via this form or provide it in-person at one of the in-person meetings.

Final 2024 Big Game Hunting Regulations are scheduled to be adopted at the Sept. 14-15 meeting in Bend. Remote or in-person testimony will also be taken at the Commission meeting. Comments can also be emailed to odfw.commission@odfw.oregon.gov

Big Game Public Meeting Schedule

CityDateTimeLocation
Newport7/11/20235:30pmRogue Bayfront Public House
748 SW Bay Blvd
Newport, OR 97365
Roseburg/Charleston/Central Point7/12/20236:00-7:00pmWebinar Link
Springfield7/12/20236:30-8:00pmSizzler Restaurant
1010 Postal Way
Springfield, OR 97477
Clackamas/Sauvie Island7/13/20236:00-8:00pmCabela's
7555 SW Nyberg St
Tualatin, OR 97062
Corvallis7/18/20236:00-7:00pmWebinar Link
Pendleton, La Grande, John Day, Baker, Enterprise & Heppner7/20/20236:00pmView livestream at https://myodfw.com/articles/2024-big-game-regulation-proposals-and-public-meetings
The Dalles, Prineville, Bend, Klamath Falls, Lakeview, Ontario & Hines7/24/20236:00pmView livestream at https://myodfw.com/articles/2024-big-game-regulation-proposals-and-public-meetings
