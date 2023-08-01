Forest Service unlocking gate to open Forest Road 370 at Todd Lake

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — On Tuesday, the Bend-Fort Rock Ranger District on the Deschutes National Forest is unlocking the gate at Todd Lake to open Forest Service Road 370, which provides driving access to the Broken Top and Crater Ditch Trailheads.

Forest Service Road 370 is a very rough road, with sections through which low-clearance vehicles cannot travel. The Forest Service does not maintain FSR 370 for passenger cars and recommends high-clearance vehicles.

Central Cascades Wilderness Permits are now available for overnight and day use for Broken Top and Crater Ditch Trailheads. Central Cascades Wilderness Permits are required for overnight and day use entry into the Three Sisters Wilderness from these two trailheads. Visitors can reserve permits through Recreation.gov.

For more information or questions, please contact the Bend-Fort Rock Ranger District at (541)383-5300.