ODFW: Register now for free pheasant hunts for youth hunters in September; one set for Madras

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) —Youth hunters (age 17 and under) who will have completed hunter education by the time of the event can sign up now for the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife's free pheasant hunts happening around the state, including Madras, starting in September, at https://myodfw.com/articles/youth-pheasant-hunts

ODFW and partners stock pheasants at these special hunts that give youth a head start on regular pheasant seasons, which don't begin until October. They are mostly held on ODFW's wildlife areas, with a few exceptions (see more detail on locations below). Volunteers bring their trained hunting dogs to some events. Some events also host a shooting skills session before the hunt.

ODFW recommends youth register in advance for an event, but walk-ins are also welcome if space allows. Register by logging in to the youth's account at MyODFW's Licensing page. Then go to Purchase from the Catalog and look under the Category/ Class/Workshop / Outdoor Skills. Hunts are listed alphabetically by city name. Final details about the event will be emailed to the address within the account.

Registration is only online; it is not available at license sale agents. Some have multiple hunt times to choose from.

The hunts are free, though participants need a valid hunting license ($10 for youth 12 and older, free for age 11 and under) to hunt. Youth hunters age 12-17 also need an upland game bird validation ($4). Purchase before the event, online or at a license sales agent. Licenses and validations will not be sold at the events.

Some areas will host the event both Saturday and Sunday. Youth who register for one day are welcome to hunt stand by on the other day.

"Youth pheasant hunts are a great chance for young hunters to find early success and put the lessons learned in hunter education to work in the field," said Jered Goodwin, ODFW hunter education coordinator.

See page 26-27 of the Oregon Game Bird Regulations for more information, or see https://myodfw.com/articles/youth-pheasant-hunts for the local contact for each hunt.

For help signing up, contact Myrna Britton, (503) 947-6028, Myrna.B.Britton@odfw.oregon.gov

Youth pheasant hunt dates and locations: