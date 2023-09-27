Oregon State Parks ready for Oct. 14 annual solar eclipse; some free eclipse glasses available

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — Oregon State Parks offers prime viewing spots for the Saturday, Oct. 14 annular solar eclipse. Visitors to parks within the path of annularity will watch the moon partially cover the sun, which creates a ‘ring of fire’ because the moon appears slightly smaller as it passes.

“Our park staff are ready to help visitors safely view this phenomenon,” said JR Collier, deputy of Statewide Operations.

He added that a limited number of free eclipse glasses will be available at Oregon State Parks on the day of the event.

He also emphasizes that safety is crucial while observing an eclipse.

Use ISO 12312-2 certified solar filters, avoid damaged filters, and consider projection methods. The eclipse glasses from the 2017 event are expired and shouldn’t be used.

Travelers coming to Oregon should prepare for potential traffic congestion, check local weather conditions, and pack essentials, including water, food, sunscreen, and bug spray.

Whether you're an experienced eclipse enthusiast or a first-time observer, prioritize safety, and plan your trip to witness the ‘ring of fire’ against Oregon's breathtaking landscapes and clear skies.

For more information and updates about viewing the eclipse from an Oregon state park, please visit https://stateparks.oregon.gov/index.cfm?do=v.feature-article&articleId=327.