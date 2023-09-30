BLM invites applications for special recreation permits on Lower Deschutes Wild and Scenic River

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) — The BLM will accept permit applications for watercraft guiding activities on the Lower Deschutes River from October 1 – 31.

The permit is for non-motorized guiding activities on the lower 100 miles of the Deschutes River. Successful applicants would be able to use their permit in the 2024 boating season.

The Lower Deschutes Wild and Scenic River Management Plan authorizes the number of permitted guides and outfitters to increase by five percent annually. This year, up to four new Special Recreation Permits (SRPs) will be available.

The prospectus and SRP application are available on the Prineville BLM website. Application packets can also be requested by calling the Prineville District Office at (541) 416-6700.

Completed packets can be delivered or mailed to the Prineville BLM Office at 3050 N.E. 3rd St., Prineville, Oregon 97754. Mailed applications should be addressed to Beth Hartwood. Application packets must be received by 4:30 p.m. on October 31.

Incomplete applications will not be considered. Applicants are encouraged to read the prospectus carefully to ensure they provide all required elements. Please contact Beth Hartwood at (541) 416-4624 for more information about the application process.

“Guide and outfitter businesses help facilitate access to recreation opportunities,” said Lisa Clark, Deschutes Field Office Manager. “Guiding activities also support local communities and create jobs.”

The Lower Deschutes Wild and Scenic River is a remarkable resource that attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors annually. The BLM, Confederated Tribes of the Warm Springs, Bureau of Indian Affairs, Wasco County and State of Oregon work collaboratively to manage the river for its remarkable recreational values.

