Prineville PD using grant to focus on distracted drivers

Prineville

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Prineville Police Department received overtime funding from the Oregon Department of Transportation and the USDOT’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to focus on distracted driving. This added enforcement will be conducted throughout the month of January.

This enforcement focuses on texting or talking on the phone while driving. Distracted driving is dangerous, claiming 3,450 lives nationally, in 2016 alone. Reports show that 391,000 were injured in motor vehicle crashes, across the nation, involving distracted drivers in 2015.

A person commits the offense of driving a motor vehicle while using a mobile electronic device if the person, while driving a motor vehicle on a highway or premises open to the public.

Holds a mobile electronic device in the person’s hand; or

Uses a mobile electronic device for any purpose.

The offence described in this section, driving a motor vehicle while using a mobile electronic device, is:

A first conviction is a Class B traffic violation ($265), unless the offence contributes to an accident then it is a Class A traffic violation ($440).

For a person’s second conviction within a 10-year period following the date of the person’s first conviction, a Class A traffic violation ($440).

For a person’s third or subsequent conviction within a 10-year period preceding the date of the person’s current conviction, a Class B misdemeanor (an arrestable offence).

The Prineville Police Department encourage everyone to drive safely!