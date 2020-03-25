Mosaic Medical opening Prineville retail pharmacy

Prineville

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Mosaic Medical, a nonprofit community health center, is opening a retail pharmacy on Monday March 30 in its Prineville Clinic at 375 SW Beaver Street. All Mosaic patients and members of the community are welcome to use the Mosaic Pharmacy.

“We are looking forward to helping to provide greater access to an important service in the Prineville community,” said Albert Noyes, PharmD, CDE, BC-ADM and Director of Pharmacy Services for Mosaic. “Being able to fill and receive prescriptions quickly and safely is especially important during a pandemic situation, and we are ready to serve.”

To help slow the spread of COVID-19, the Mosaic Pharmacy will offer curbside pickup of medications and mail delivery of some prescription medications. To learn more about these options please call 541-323-3865.

Crook County is one of a handful of counties in the western region of the U.S. that have the lowest number of pharmacies per person. Increasing access to pharmacy services promotes the safe use of medications and can improve clinical outcomes for patients. The new Mosaic location will provide Prineville residents with the first centrally-located alternative for filling prescriptions in town.

Mosaic patients who already visit the Prineville Clinic will benefit from the addition of an on-site pharmacy. As the pharmacy will stay open for an hour after the clinic closes, patients will be able to fill their prescriptions before leaving the building. Because the pharmacy and clinic providers will be sharing the same space, they will be able to collaborate on patient needs more closely. Patients will benefit from better treatment and care plans as a result.

In addition to increasing access and convenience, the Mosaic pharmacy will help community members who do not have insurance or who have high prescription copays. As a Community Health Center, Mosaic Medical is able to receive medications at lower prices and then pass the savings along to those in need. These discounts can make a significant difference for patients who require medications they otherwise could not afford. Mosaic patients are also able to access sliding scale prices based on their income level.

For community members who are under-employed or under-insured, Mosaic pharmacy will offer a prescription club for a $10 annual fee per household. Club members will pay just $4 for a month’s supply of more than 300 generic medications.

About Mosaic Medical:

Mosaic Medical is a nonprofit community health center that serves all Central Oregonians, regardless of life circumstances. Through a network of 15 clinics, we offer integrated health services that address each patient’s medical, dental, behavioral health, nutrition and medication needs. Our care is never influenced by how much money our patients make, what language they speak or the status of their insurance coverage. Mosaic Medical provides quality care for all.