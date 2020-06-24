Prineville Police join statewide DUII high-visibility enforcement over the Fourth

Prineville

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Prineville Police Department will be participating in a statewide high-visibility DUII enforcement around the 4th of July holiday.

"Our goal is to increase the number of officers on the streets aggressively seeking out impaired drivers," Police Chief Dale Cummins said in a news release Wednesday. "High-visibility enforcement is designed to deter people from driving impaired and to save lives."

The Prineville Police Department encourages all drivers to make a conscious effort to drive responsibly and not drive impaired. Be safe during this holiday season.

Participation in this event will be between June 24 and July 5.