Rimrock Trails Treatment Services receives $4,000 grant

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Rimrock Trails Treatment Services said Monday it is grateful to receive $4,000 in grant funds from the Northwest Farm Credit Services Rural Community Grant Fund.

As an essential business, this funding supports the work Rimrock Trails has underway including providing behavioral health services to the Central Oregon community through Telehealth Counseling.

“During this challenging time, we are especially grateful to the Northwest Farm Credit Service’s Team for supporting essential businesses that are responding to the COVID-19 outbreak. Their advocacy allows us to leverage funds so that we can flexibly respond to the critical needs of our shared community.” – Michelle Duff, Rimrock Trails Treatment Services, Community Relations Manager

As a trusted community organization, Rimrock Trails knows that the stress of the COVID-19 virus is exacerbating individuals’ anxiety, depression, grief, and a myriad of other concerns. During the health crisis, the human services agency continues to provide essential and critical behavioral health counseling services for the Central Oregon community.

About Rimrock Trails Treatment Services

The mission of Rimrock Trails is to provide comprehensive, evidence-based treatment services to improve the lives of individuals and families affected by substance use and mental health issues. They create a foundation for healing, strengthen family connections, and offer hope for a brighter future.

For nearly three decades the administration, board of directors, and team of behavioral health care professionals at Rimrock Trails have been dedicated to helping create lasting change in the lives of individuals and families struggling with mental health and substance use disorders in Central Oregon. Rimrock Trails is a 501c3 nonprofit human services agency, established in 1990 and has helped over 14,000 individuals and families in Central Oregon and beyond.

For more information about Rimrock Trails, please visit: www.rimrocktrails.org

About the Northwest Farm Credit Services Rural Community Grant Program

Northwest FCS is committed to improving the lives of its customers, employees, and the communities they serve. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, they are significantly increasing the number of funds available in the 2020 Rural Community Grant Program, and narrowing their focus to support non-profit organizations that are meeting the essential needs of rural communities. Food banks, food pantries, vital health care, and emergency services throughout Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, and Alaska are all eligible and encouraged to apply. At this time, they are only awarding grant funds to organizations that provide these essential services.

For more information about OCF, please visit: https://www.northwestfcs.com/