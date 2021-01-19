Stars on display: Two Prineville women create ‘City of Wishes’

Prineville

Decorated stars and wish boxes are placed along Third Street

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Two women in Prineville are helping wishes become a reality, by putting special stars in everyone's view.

Jeanne Zerbe and Hedda King decided to add positive energy to their town by creating what they call the “City of Wishes.”

"Part of the idea was that the year 2020 was a pretty awful year,” King said Tuesday. “So we're hoping that we can bring just a little bit of joy and fun into people's life at the beginning of 2021."

Each business that has a star out front also has a 'Wish Box' inside.

Customers can submit a wish for anything they want, from grocery money to a trip to Disney World.

At the end of the month, two winners will be drawn -- and each given $1,000.

The initial $1,000 was given by an anonymous donor, then matched by Associates Real Estate in Prineville.

The stars have been placed all along Third Street in front of restaurants, businesses and City Hall.

Zerbe said business owners are thrilled with the idea.



"They thought it was a positive nice something, instead of a negative riot or demonstration," she said.



King and Zerbe emphasized that local businesses are hurting at this time, and they just want to help.



"The businesses are the backbone of the community and the soul of it all,” Zerbe said. “People from Redmond to come over to shop to look at the wishing stars, walk in groups come look at the wishing sticks, go into the stores, shop, spend money."

Terri Penrod, sales manager at Third Street Floor Coverings, loves the idea and already sees it paying off.

"It just puts a smile on your face when you see it in town,” Penrod said. “A lot of people have been calling and asking about it. Plus, it was a lot of fun making the stars."

All of the stars were built by King and Serbe, but they only decorated a few. The rest were decorated by the Crook County High School arts department, a ukulele group the two are in and the business owners themselves.

The pair said they have enjoyed the work and look forward to seeing someone's wish be fulfilled.

The drawing will be held on Saturday, Jan. 30 outside of City Hall.

