Skip to Content
Prineville
By
Published 10:40 am

New pipeline business to bring manufacturing jobs to Prineville

Krah USA

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There's a new business coming down the pipeline at the City of Prineville Railway.

And this is one big pipeline.

Krah USA, slated to officially open for business next month, will be bringing the manufacturing of large-diameter, high-density polyethylene (HDPE) piping to the U.S. for the first time.

The pipes range from 48 inches to 196 inches in diameter.

Midge Graybeal and Mark Theetge, the company's CEO and president, are both from Central Oregon and said Prineville best met the needs of their company.

Jack Hirsh is meeting with Graybeal and Theetge and will be touring the facility today. He will have a full report starting on NewsChannel 21 Fox @ 4.

Business / Central Oregon / Crook County / News / Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Jack Hirsh

Jack Hirsh is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Jack here.

Related Articles

Comments

3 Comments

    1. Of course we’re asking. As it explains, our reporter is meeting with company officials today. And as I’ve explained before, we post “early looks” by midday on some of the stories reporters are working on, to get folks to tune in this evening, provide some initial info, etc.

Leave a Reply

Skip to content