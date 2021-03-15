New pipeline business to bring manufacturing jobs to Prineville

Prineville

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There's a new business coming down the pipeline at the City of Prineville Railway.

And this is one big pipeline.

Krah USA, slated to officially open for business next month, will be bringing the manufacturing of large-diameter, high-density polyethylene (HDPE) piping to the U.S. for the first time.

The pipes range from 48 inches to 196 inches in diameter.

Midge Graybeal and Mark Theetge, the company's CEO and president, are both from Central Oregon and said Prineville best met the needs of their company.

Jack Hirsh is meeting with Graybeal and Theetge and will be touring the facility today. He will have a full report starting on NewsChannel 21 Fox @ 4.