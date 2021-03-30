Prineville man jailed in stabbing that left victim seriously wounded

Prineville

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A 28-year-old Prineville man was located, arrested and jailed on a first-degree assault charge Monday night, accused of stabbing and seriously wounding another man, police said Tuesday.

Police were dispatched around 6:15 p.m. to the reported stabbing in front of Ace Hardware and Rite Aid on Northeast Third Street, Captain Larry Seymour said. While officers headed to the area, the suspect fled on foot, he added.

The 35-year-old male victim was taken by a citizen’s car to St. Charles Prineville with life-threatening injuries, Seymour said. He later was flown to St. Charles Bend.

The suspect, identified as Nicholas William Myers, was quickly located, walking in a field north of Northeast Laughlin Road, and taken into custody without incident.

Seymour said Myers and the victim were past acquaintances. He noted that Myers had posted bail on a previous alleged stabbing in another county. (Online court records indicate Myers was charged with second-degree attempted murder and other charges in Malheur County last December.)

The suspect was arrested on a first-degree assault charge and lodged at the Crook County Jail pending arraignment by video Tuesday afternoon on the initial formal charge. Other possible charges will be considered by a grand jury, Seymour said.

Prineville police thanked the Crook County Sheriff’s Office and a Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office K-9 team for their assistance.

As the investigation continues, anyone with information that could assist was asked to contact Detective Thomas Vollmer or Detective Sergeant Shane Wilson at 541-447-4168 or emailing tvollmer@prinevillepd.org or swilson@prinevillepd.org.