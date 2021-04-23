Prineville pair sought in Redmond motel altercation that sent man to hospital

Prineville

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Two Prineville men are being sought as persons of interest in an assault at a Redmond motel Friday morning that sent a Redmond man to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Officers were dispatched shortly after 7 a.m. to a welfare check at the Redmond Motel 6 on a report of someone screaming, Lt. Jesse Petersen said.

Officers found the 31-year-old alleged victim with an injury to his right hand and a cut to his head, Petersen said. He was taken by Redmond Fire & Rescue to St. Charles Redmond, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Petersen said Redmond police had identified Prineville residents Levi Hall, 27, and Damon Hall, 22, as persons of interest in the case, and are seeking them for questioning.

Levi Hall is described as a white male adult about 5-foot-11 and 165 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes. Damon Hall is described as a white male adult, about 5-9 and 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who knows of either man’s whereabouts, witnessed the event or has information regarding the case is asked to contact Redmond police through Deschutes County non-emergency dispatch at 541-693-6911.