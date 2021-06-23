Prineville police plan summer DUII high-visibility enforcement, report seat belt blitz results

Prineville

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Prineville Police Department will be participating in state and federally funded High-Visibility Enforcement over the summer months. The goal is to increase the number of officers on the street aggressively seeking out impaired drivers, especially during the summer.

With outdoor events starting to take place in Prineville, and with many venues servicing alcohol, consumption increases. It is our goal to keep our roads safe for all citizens.

High visibility enforcement is designed to deter people from driving impaired and to save lives. The Prineville Police Department encourages all drivers to make a conscious effort to drive responsibly, use designated drivers, or use drive shares/taxi. Impairment can be caused by both alcohol and drugs.

This enhanced enforcement is provided through overtime funding from the Oregon Department of Transportation, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and Oregon Impact.

During the May 24th through June 6th Seat Belt Blitz, the Prineville Police Department conducted 59 traffic stops, assisted the Crook County Sheriff’s Office with a Domestic Assault arrest and a traffic stop, responded to a citizen’s request for officer contact, returned a lost dog to its owner, assisted a motorist and engaged in Community Policing with a group of Crook County High School graduates.

Officers gave 3 citations for seat belt violations, 1 citation for driving without insurance, 1 citation for no operator’s license, 16 warnings for speeding, 11 warnings for seat belt violations, 1 warning for distracted driving, 29 warning for equipment violations and 40 warnings for other traffic violations.

This enhanced enforcement is provided through overtime funding from the Oregon Department of Transportation and the USDOT’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The Prineville Police Department encourage everyone to wear their seatbelt even for short distances and to drive safely!