Prineville Police plan DUII high-visibility enforcement through Labor Day weekend

Prineville

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Prineville Police Department will be participating in the NHTSA High-Visibility Enforcement through the Labor Day weekend. The goal is to increase the number of officers on the street aggressively seeking out impaired drivers.

"With the upcoming Labor Day weekend, we often see more impaired drivers on the roads by both drugs and alcohol. Impairment can be caused by both alcohol and drugs," Sergeant Shane Wilson said. "It is our goal to keep our roads safe for all citizens."

High-visibility enforcement is designed to deter people from driving impaired and to save lives. The Prineville Police Department encourages all drivers to make a conscious effort to drive responsibly, use designated drivers or use drive shares and taxis.

This enhanced enforcement is provided through overtime funding from the Oregon Department of Transportation, NHTSA and Oregon Impact.