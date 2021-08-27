Prineville police plan school zones pedestrian, distracted driving enforcement operation

Prineville

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Prineville Police Department will be conducting a combined Pedestrian and Distracted Driving Enforcement Operation from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 3 in the area of NE 3rd Street in select school zones and school traffic areas.

The goal is to increase awareness that every intersection is a crosswalk and to be aware of increased school pedestrian related traffic as we transition into the 2021-2022 school year. An additional emphasis on Distracted Driving in these same areas will also be a focus.

The Prineville Police Department encourages all drivers to make a conscious effort to drive responsibly and safely.

This enforcement operation is made possible through overtime funding provided by Oregon Impact, Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).