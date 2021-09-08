Prineville’s A.R. Bowman Museum plans remodel to add rotating exhibit space

Prineville

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Prineville's A.R. Bowman Museum is expanding beyond its humble beginnings to a bigger, heritage-filled exhibit.

Having reached their fundraising goal, Museum Director Sandy Cohen says they plan to create a replica of the Belknap House, which was notably owned by the first real doctor in Prineville.

Cohen says the Prineville community has been very supportive of the project, and with funds secured, he's looking forward to getting the ball rolling.

