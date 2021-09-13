Prineville PD reports results of school-zone pedestrian, distracted driving enforcement effort

Prineville

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Prineville Police Department conducted a combined Pedestrian and Distracted Driving Enforcement Operation on Friday, Sept. 3 n the area of NE 3rd Street in select school zones.

The goal was to focus on pedestrian and driver’s safety; to increase awareness that every intersection is a crosswalk, and to make drivers aware of increased pedestrian traffic during the 2021-2022 school year.

The police department made 33 traffic stops resulting in nine crosswalk warnings, three seatbelt warnings, 12 distracted driving warnings, five speeding warnings and three additional violation warnings.

Three citations were issued, two for failing to stop and remain stopped for a pedestrian in a crosswalk, and one for no operator’s license.

Two separate arrests were also made for the crimes of misdemeanor-level driving with a suspended license.

The Prineville Police Department encourages all drivers to make a conscious effort to drive responsibly and safely.

This enforcement operation was made possible through overtime funding provided by Oregon Impact, Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).