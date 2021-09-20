‘People from Our Past’ presentations to feature Ada Millican at the Bowman Museum

Prineville

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The fascinating history of Crook County doesn’t only belong to the men who settled here. Women arrived as wives, adventurers, and entrepreneurs. With the return of People from Our Past at the Bowman Museum, you will have a chance to chat with historical figure Ada Millican – no time machine required.

Millican arrived in Prineville with her rancher husband, George. They kept travelers on the Bend to Burns wagon route at their home for several years. Ada developed a passion for regional Native American customs, becoming an avid artifacts collector and researcher as well as a teacher at area reservations. She was a charter member of the women’s only Shumia Club, Crook County’s first book club and a predecessor to formal library services in the county.

Historical reenactor Tina Allas of the Ochoco Players will bring Ada Millican to life for People from Our Past’s October run. The presentations will take place on October 6, 13, and 20th from 12:15pm – 1:00 PM in the museum’s community room. “Upon its inception in 2019, People from Our Past quickly became a “must see” event in Prineville”, said Bowman Museum Director Sandy Cohen. “It is fun, entertaining, and educational – so please come join us!”

For more information about this series of free programs, please contact Museum Director Sandy Cohen at (541) 447-3715 or Director of Library Services, April Witteveen at (541) 447-7978 ext. 314.

