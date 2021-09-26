Missing Prineville woman found deceased in Idaho, at end of former logging road

Prineville

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) – An 83-year-old Prineville woman whose disappearance nearly two months ago sparked a wide-ranging search effort that involved the FBI has been found deceased at the end of a former logging road in Idaho, police said Sunday.

The Benewah County, Idaho, Sheriff’s Office informed Prineville police on Friday that they had located Betty Counts in her car at the end of the former logging road in that county, Sergeant Rob Gray said.

“Betty’s passing did not appear suspicious, and no foul play is suspected,” Gray said in a news release.

“Although this is a devastating blow to the family and a tragic ending, it is good the family can have closure in this case,” the sergeant added.

“The Prineville Police Department offers our condolences to the family for their loss,” he said. “Numerous leads were chased down in this case as tips came in by multiple agencies. The Prineville Police Department would like to thank all of the citizens that provided tips, and the FBI for their assistance.”

Counts had driven away from her Prineville home after an argument with her husband. She last was seen in Washington state and had not been heard from since July 4th. In the ensuing weeks, family members had hired a private investigator to help try to find her.