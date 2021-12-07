Latino Community Association to host grand opening of new Prineville office

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Come celebrate the new Prineville location of the Latino Community Association at 185 NE 4th Street from 3 to 5 p.m. on Friday. Enjoy sweet bread and champurrado (a thick chocolate-flavored beverage) and get a COVID-19 vaccine, food box and other goodies. Masks are required to attend.



Regular office hours are 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and by appointment. Call Prineville Client Services Coordinator, Ofelia Figueroa, at 541.350.8910

About Latino Community Association

Since 2000, the Latino Community Association (LCA) has been empowering Latino families and children and building bridges across cultures to create a more resilient Central Oregon. In partnership with caring individuals, businesses, community organizations and public agencies, LCA remains committed to ensuring full participation of Latinos in our communities. Programs of LCA include: Workforce Education and Training, Family Empowerment, Healthy Families, Youth Rising and Cultural Enrichment. Its services impact more than 8,000 people every year. For more information or to join LCA, visit www.latinocommunityassociation.org or call 541.382.4366