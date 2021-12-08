Rimrock Trails receives $1,200 Republic Services community grant for Theraplay training

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Rimrock Trails Treatment Services said Wednesday it is honored to receive a $1,200 grant from Republic Services' Community Grant Program. The funding is in support of Rimrock Trails’ Child and Family Program and will contribute to the Theraplay Training for its clinicians.

“We so appreciate the grant funds provided by our friends at Republic Services. Upwards of eighty percent of the children and families we serve, classify as low-income with limited or no insurance benefits covering the full cost of treatment. As such, we rely on community support to help with the cost of important training such as Theraplay and EMDR. We couldn’t do what we do without support from amazing organizations like Republic Services!” – Michelle Duff, Community Relations Manager, Rimrock Trails Treatment Services

Developed over 50 years ago and practiced around the world, Theraplay was developed for professionals working to support healthy child/caregiver attachment. Strong attachment between the child and the important adults in their life has long been believed to be the basis of lifelong good mental health as well as the mainstay of resilience in the face of adversity. Modern brain research and the field of neuroscience have shown that attachment is how children come to understand, trust and thrive in their world. Theraplay uses practitioner guidance to create playful and caring child-adult interactions that foster joyful shared experiences. The practice has evidence-based status and is accepted by the U.S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration for inclusion on the National Registry for Evidence-based Programs and Practices.

About Rimrock Trails Treatment Services – www.rimrocktrails.org

The mission of Rimrock Trails is to provide comprehensive, evidence-based treatment services to improve the lives of individuals and families affected by mental health and substance use issues. We create a foundation for healing, strengthen family connections, and offer hope for a brighter future.

For nearly three decades, the administration, board of directors, and team of health care professionals at Rimrock Trails have been dedicated to helping create lasting change in the lives of individuals and families struggling with mental health and substance use disorders in Central Oregon. Rimrock Trails is a 501c3 nonprofit, established in 1990 and has helped over 14,000 individuals and families in Central Oregon and beyond.