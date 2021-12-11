Prineville Police to join in high-visibility enforcement focusing on impaired drivers

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Prineville Police Department will be participating in NHTSA High Visibility Enforcement holiday enforcement. The goal is to increase the number of officers on the street aggressively seeking out impaired drivers, especially during the holiday season.

"With the upcoming holidays, we often see more impaired drivers on the roads by both drugs and alcohol," Sgt. Shane Wilson said. "It is our goal to keep our roads safe for all citizens."

High-visibility enforcement is designed to deter people from driving impaired and to save lives. The Prineville Police Department encourages all drivers to make a conscious effort to drive responsibly, use designated drivers, or use drive shares/taxi. Impairment can be caused by both alcohol and drugs.

This enhanced enforcement is provided through overtime funding from the Oregon Department of Transportation, NHTSA and Oregon Impact.