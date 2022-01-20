Prineville Police join in statewide seat belt enforcement blitz

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Beginning Monday, Jan. 31 and extending through Sunday, Feb. 13, the Prineville Police Department, along with other law enforcement agencies throughout the state, will be using federally funded overtime to educate the public about safety belt and child seat laws.

Oregon Department of Transportation crash data for 2019 shows lack of safety belt or child restraint use was a factor in 26% or 81 of a total 308 motor vehicle occupant fatalities.

The Prineville Police Department encourages everyone to drive safely!