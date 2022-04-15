Financial firm’s $1,500 ‘Operation Helping Heroes’ grant funds 2 AEDs for Prineville PD

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- COUNTRY Financial is pleased to announce the Prineville Police Department as a recipient of a COUNTRY Financial Operation Helping Heroes award.

COUNTRY Financial representative Ray Austin recently recognized the department with the award and presented a $1,500 donation to assist with the purchase of needed equipment and supplies.

“Thanks to Ray and COUNTRY Financial’s Operation Helping Heroes program, we were able to purchase two new Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs), allowing us to now have an AED in every vehicle. These are important life-saving devices that can be used to treat people experiencing cardiac arrest,” said Captain Larry Seymour, Prineville PD. “What a great donation to PPD and to our community!”

A program from COUNTRY Financial called Operation Helping Heroes helped Austin make this happen. Through the program, COUNTRY Financial representatives can identify heroes in their communities and do something personal to give back.

COUNTRY Financial has donated more than $4 million since 2020 to organizations and programs that support teachers, first responders, active-duty service members and veterans, supporting the company’s vision to “enrich lives in the communities we serve.”

The Operation Helping Heroes program was created in 2015 to support non-profit events and programs that benefit active-duty service members, veterans and their families. Later, the program expanded to include first responders and teachers.

About COUNTRY Financial®

COUNTRY Financial serves about one million households and businesses throughout the United States and offers a full range of financial products and services from auto, home, business, farm and life insurance to retirement planning services, investment management and annuities.