Prineville police join other agencies in seat belt, child safety seat enforcement blitz

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Beginning Monday, May 23rd and extending through Sunday, June 5th, the Prineville Police Department, along with other law enforcement agencies throughout the state, will be using federally funded overtime to educate the public about seat belt and child seat laws.

Oregon Department of Transportation crash data for 2020 shows lack of safety belt or child restraint use was a factor in 32%, or 100 of a total 311 motor vehicle occupant fatalities.

The Prineville Police Department encourages everyone to drive safely!