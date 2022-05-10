Rimrock Trails reopens its adolescent residential treatment program in Prineville

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Rimrock Trails announced Tuesday that on April 18, they reopened their Prineville-based Adolescent Residential Treatment Program, which temporarily closed in August 2021 due to staffing issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The reopening of Rimrock Trails’ Residential Treatment Program could not come at a better time. The ongoing impact of the COVID pandemic has substantially affected the health and well-being of our youth. Mental health concerns among adolescents have markedly increased along with the need for ready access to mental health services and wrap-around support; both of which Rimrock Trails consistently provides to at-risk youth entrusted to our care.” – Mel Rose, Rimrock Trails’ Director of Residential Operations

The Adolescent Residential Treatment Program is specifically designed for adolescents 12-17 years of age who are struggling with co-occurring substance use and mental health disorders. The facility provides 24-hour care to residents living on-site. With the concern of not meeting the State required staff to client ratios and lack of funding, in August 2021 the Rimrock Trails Board of Directors and Executive Team made the difficult decision to close the doors.

During the hiatus, the Executive Team recruited and hired 32 Traditional Health Workers, including peer support specialists, counselors, case managers, and a program director. Many of the team members have their own lived experiences struggling with substance use or mental health issues and can better relate to the clients they serve. In addition, many of the new employees received their peer support certification from the Oregon Health Authority growing the traditional healthcare workforce in Central Oregon.

“We are especially grateful to our community and partnering agencies statewide, including the Oregon Health Authority, Oregon Council for Behavioral Health, and Pacific Source Community Solutions who showed unwavering support and encouragement for reopening the youth residential treatment program.” – Erica Fuller, Rimrock Trails’ Executive Director

Rimrock Trails Treatment Services is now one of three residential treatment programs in the state and is licensed for 24 beds. They provide approximately half of the total adolescent residential treatment beds, as two other programs permanently closed over the last year.

About Rimrock Trails Treatment Services – www.rimrocktrails.org

Established in 1990, the mission of Rimrock Trails is to provide comprehensive, evidence-based treatment services to improve the lives of individuals and families affected by substance use and mental health issues. They create a foundation for healing, strengthen family connections, and offer hope for a brighter future. Rimrock Trails is a 501c3 nonprofit specialty behavioral health provider. For nearly three decades the administration, board of directors, and team of behavioral health care professionals at Rimrock Trails have been dedicated to helping create lasting change in the lives of individuals and families struggling with mental health and substance use disorders. With counseling clinics for persons of all ages in Bend, Redmond, and Prineville as well as their Crook County-based Adolescent Residential Treatment Program, the organization has helped tens of thousands of individuals and families in Central Oregon and beyond