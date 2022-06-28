Prineville’s Central Oregon Butcher Boys among six Oregon meat processors awarded ODA grants

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- After a competitive process, the Oregon Department of Agriculture chose six Oregon meat processing business to receive a portion of the $2 million allocated by the Oregon Legislature. The purpose of the Oregon Meat Processing Infrastructure and Capacity Building Grant is to expand meat processing capacity statewide for Oregon-raised livestock.

"The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the serious need for greater resilience in our food systems, especially meat products,” said ODA Director, Alexis Taylor. “The small number of existing meat processors in the state have long waitlists, making it difficult for Oregon’s producers to get their product to market. With the support of the Oregon Legislature ODA is actively working to create more resilience in the supply chain for Oregon consumers and in turn Oregon meat producers and processors so they can grow and meet local demand.”

The number of Oregon Meat Processing Infrastructure and Capacity Building Grant applications ODA received illustrates the demand for resources. ODA received 44 grant applications requesting a total of $14 million in upgrades and expansions.

The six grant awardees represent federal and state inspection programs and a mix of harvested livestock species from all over the state. ODA estimates that the combined increased meat processing capacity of improvements in meat processing estimated from the six grantees will make an additional 3 million pounds of local meat available to Oregonians 68,500 pounds per week each year.

Grant awardees:

Billy Bob’s Butcher Shop (Elgin) $ 435,210.93

Central Oregon Butcher Boys (Prineville) $105,598.19

Crystal Creek Meats (Roseburg) $382,707.09

Mobile Ranch Butchering (Bandon) $299,762.84

Mountain Valley Meat Service (Parkdale) $341,510.02

The Meating Place (Hillsboro) $435,210.93

The Oregon Meet Processing Infrastructure and Capacity Building Grant was open to both meat processing businesses operating under U.S. Department of Agriculture inspection or planning to come under the new Oregon State Meat Inspection Program. In 2020 the Oregon Legislature allocated funding to ODA to start an Oregon State Meat Inspection Program. The program is under development and is expected to come online in July.

For more information about the Oregon State Meat Inspection Program, visit ODA’s Oregon Meat Initiative web page.