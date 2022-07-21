Grand opening set for 44-unit affordable housing apartment community in Prineville

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Housing Works is extending a public invitation to next week's grand opening event celebrating the completion of Barnes Butte Vista, a 44-unit affordable housing apartment community designed to support working families and individuals living in Prineville.

The event will start at 4:00 PM on Wednesday, July 27th. Speakers will include government officials and partners involved in bringing this development to fruition.

The development is located adjacent to the Barnes Butte Recreational Area at 1050 N Peters Road and features spacious two- and three-bedroom townhomes. These homes are designed for active families and feature efficient, open floorplans and great outdoor living space.

Housing Works has owned the 9.46 acre site since 2008 and as part of the development donated 5.14 acres of the eastern portion of the property to the city to add to the existing Barnes Butte park system.

Barnes Butte Vista is loaded with efficiency measures, including extra insulation, high-performance windows, ductless mini-split heating and cooling, LED lighting and energy star rated appliances.

Designed by Doug Circosta Architecture and built by RH Construction, the development complements the existing neighborhood. Funding for the development was provided by Oregon Housing and Community Services, Energy Trust EPS Energy Program, and loans from Washington Federal and Housing Works.

Housing Works, the project developer, is the regional housing authority for the three Central Oregon counties and has built or acquired over 1,200 affordable rental housing units since its founding in 1977.

To learn more about Housing Works and the variety of housing services they provide throughout Central Oregon, visit www.housing-works.org, or call 541-923-1018.