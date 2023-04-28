St. Charles says it’s ending scheduled surgeries in Prineville, night and weekend procedures in Redmond

Changes in early June; patients will need to go to other hospitals 'for the foreseeable future'

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Working to shore up its finances and better align services with available staff, St. Charles Health System says it soon will end two days a week of scheduled surgeries at its Prineville hospital and night and weekend procedures in Redmond.

St. Charles confirmed the changes Thursday in response to questions from NewsChannel 21, which were prompted by an email we received. Here is their answer, in full:

"Nationally and locally, health care organizations continue to be challenged by a variety of resource constraints, including surgical and anesthesia resources. To that end, St. Charles is making changes to surgeries taking place on the St. Charles Prineville and Redmond campuses. For the vast majority of patients, these changes will not impact the services they receive.

"In early June, St. Charles Prineville will discontinue its current two days a week of scheduled surgical procedures, which are mainly colonoscopies and other procedures. Those surgeries can be accommodated at St. Charles Redmond, St. Charles Madras or St. Charles Bend for the foreseeable future.

"In Redmond, the vast majority of surgeries already occur between the weekday hours of 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and that will continue as it does today. In addition, patients presenting to Redmond who need surgery, but the surgery is not urgent, still have the option of being admitted to the hospital and having the surgery during the weekday surgical times.

"Patients who present in Redmond requiring emergency surgery on nights and weekends will have their surgery in Bend, where a team of surgeons are on call 24 hours a day, 365 days a year," the statement concluded.

Kelsey McGee is speaking Friday with St. Charles' vice president of cardiac and surgical service lines to learn what led to these changes, the impacts on staff and patients and how long they are expected to last. Her report will be on NewsChannel 21 at Five.