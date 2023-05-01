Crook County, Bend fire crews rescue kayaker stranded in high-running Crooked River in Prineville

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A kayaker whose craft overturned Sunday afternoon in the Crooked River in Prineville held onto branches in the middle of the high-running river until firefighters helped her reach an island and Bend Fire & Rescue’s swift-water rescue team arrived and brought her to the shore.

Crook County 911 dispatchers received a call shortly before 2 p.m. Sunday reporting a kayaker had overturned in the river near Rimrock Park bridge and was holding on to bushes in the middle of the river, Crook County Fire & Rescue Division Chief Russell Deboodt said.

Fire units arrived to find a female without a personal flotation device in the water near an island in the middle of the river, Deboodt said. Crews coached the woman to get out of the water and onto the island, where she could sit until rescuers were able to reach her.

Bend Fire & Rescue’s swift water team responded with personnel and a raft and were able to bring her to show successfully.

Seven members of Bend Fire’s special operations team responded with a heavy rescue apparatus and rescue raft, said Bend Fire Battalion Chief Scott Wyman.

The team paddled to the island, provided a helmet and PFD and brought the kayaker safely to share, Wyman said, adding that no medical care was required.

Deboodt said firefighters “would like to remind anyone engaging in water activities should have the proper equipment, including a personal floatation device.”

Wyman noted, “The Crooked River is flowing at its highest level of the year, at nearly 3,000 cubic feet per second through Prineville.”

The Bend Fire battalion chief also said their special operation team, trained and equipped to handle technical rescues, “is expanding to include members from other Deschutes County fire agencies to augment staff and promote closer working relationships. This interagency mutual aid provides the highest level of emergency service to the Central Oregon area, in an efficient and safe manner.”