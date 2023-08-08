Abby’s Legendary Pizza plans to open new family-owned Prineville parlor this year

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Abby’s Legendary Pizza is coming to Prineville.

The family-owned pizza parlor will begin an extensive remodel in August and hopes to open in three to four months.

“Two decades ago, the people of Prineville sent Abby’s a petition asking for us to open in their community. It’s taken a while, but we’re proud to officially announce that Abby’s will be opening in Prineville later this year,” said Abby’s CEO Toby Luther. “We can’t wait to support the people, schools and charities that are so important in Prineville. This will be a wonderful spot for the community to gather and enjoy some great food.”

The new parlor will be located at 1485 NE 3rd Street, which is where the Apple Peddler was previously located. The parlor is expected to employ a few dozen part-time and full-time people. Job openings will be posted to abbyscareers.com approximately 45 days before the parlor opens.

“The new parlor will feature a decor unique to Prineville, featuring photos and drawings that highlight the local community and region,” according to Abby’s COO Greg Byrne. “I live in Central Oregon and love that we are investing in our local economy.”

Abby’s has been serving the Pacific Northwest for 59 years and currently has Central Oregon parlors in Bend, Redmond and Madras. The Bend parlor just completed an extensive remodel and features an all-new game room and party room that are open to the public.

Abby’s plans a week-long grand opening celebration when the new Prineville parlor officially opens later this year.