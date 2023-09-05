Prineville man wins thousands of dollars in roof repairs, thanks to NW Quality Roofing’s ‘Raise the Roof’ contest

(Update: Adding video, comments from winner)

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ)-- Northwest Quality Roofing crews were busy completing their annual "Raise the Roof" contest Tuesday. Every year, the company selects one lucky Central Oregon residents to have their roof replaced.

"I feel like I won the lottery!" said Jay Phillips, is the winner of this year's event.

Phillips was entered into the contest by his neighbor, after missing last year's deadline. Now, he's receiving about $10,000 in roofing repairs.

Phillips says his roof has been a problem for years.

"I've worked on it for several years. And, you know, before you can get up any type of loan, you have to have a new roof. So this opens a lot of doors for me, to get other things done." Phillips said.

Every year since 2016, submissions are sent through social media and TV ads, explaining why applicants deserve to have their roof repaired. The contest runs from May through June, and repairs begin a few months later.

"It's just one way we can give back to the community that gave so much to us. And we get to do what we do best, put great roofs on. So it's kind of a win win for us to do." said Jake Woodruff, owner of NW Quality Roofing.

Woodruff says his crew loves picking the winners every year.

"Labor is all donated by us, the base materials donated by us, as far as the underlayment and stuff like that," he said. "And then we have our local supplier -- L&W Supply has been gracious enough to donate the last few years."