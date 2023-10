More than two months after Prineville Police Chief Larry Seymour and Captain Rob Gray were placed on "paid non-disciplinary administrative leave" amid an internal investigation, the city is still silent on where things stand.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.