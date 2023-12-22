Prineville police post video, photos of ‘porch pirate’ in hopes of tips to help catch package thief

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) – Prineville police have posted security-camera photos and video of a recent “porch pirate” package theft on social media in hopes the public can help them identify and catch the suspect, who may be following delivery trucks around town.

The video shared on the department's Facebook page was captured around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Ochoco Point/NE Hudspeth Circle area.

The suspect appears to be a male about 6-foot to 6-foot-3 with a slender build, police said. He’s wearing a red jacket, black beanie, black “Columbia” sweatpants and black shoes.

Anyone who recognizes the person is asked to message Prineville police on Facebook or call them at 541-447-4168. You can also email the investigating officer, Jon Dragoon, at jdragoon@prinevillepd.org.

“As always, we are asking that you do not contact this subject in person,” the posting stated.

Police said they’d appreciate any tips, adding, “We want everyone to have a Merry Christmas and not to be spoiled by a Grinch!”