Bend inventory of homes for sale tightens in June

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Midway through a turbulent year, Bend’s real estate market is still doing well, with just over a one-month supply of homes on the market and the June median sales price of $464,000 up 4.27% from a year ago, a Redmond appraiser said.

While the Bend single-family home inventory tightened from two months seen in May, Redmond’s held steady at about a two-month supply, with a median sale price of $332,000 slightly higher than last June, Donnie Montagner of Beacon Appraisal Group said in Tuesday’s monthly report.

Smaller markets in the region also have seen a tightening inventory of homes for sale, with most near or just over a two-month supply, Montagner said.

