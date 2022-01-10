Bend, Redmond home sales prices hold at or near records as 2021 ends; C.O. inventories stay tight

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – December was mild, then cold and snowy – but the Bend and Redmond real estate markets remained hot, as inventory levels in both markets dropped to under a half-month supply, the Beacon Appraisal Group said Monday in its monthly report.

Things were even tighter in Sisters and Sunriver, where the inventory fell to about ¼ of a month supply, appraiser Donnie Montagner said in his review of the MLS stats.

Bend’s median sales price, at another record of $683,000 in November, dipped a bit as the year ended, to $675,000. But Redmond’s median price hit another record, surging to $467,000 last month, the figures show.

Home sales usually drop some around the holidays, and this year was no exception, with 171 sales in Bend and 74 in Redmond, the report showed.

Montagner also released a chart showing Bend's median home sales prices dating back to 1997, showing a figure 25 years ago of $117,000, a pre-downturn peak of $396,000 in 2007 and a sharp drop to $166,000 five years later, with a steady climb since.

You can check out December’s figures in the full report.