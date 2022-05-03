2022 top Central Oregon real estate awards selected

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — The Central Oregon Association of REALTORS® has selected the 2022 EnCOAR Award winners. This program recognizes those who have contributed to the real estate profession and their communities.

Awardees include:

REALTOR® of the Year - Brent Landels, RE/MAX Key Properties

- Brent Landels, RE/MAX Key Properties Rookie of the Year - Eric Wilson, RE/MAX Key Properties

- Eric Wilson, RE/MAX Key Properties Affiliate of the Year - Nick Holt and Naomi Steele, Gateway Mortgage

- Nick Holt and Naomi Steele, Gateway Mortgage Housing Champions - Kôr Community Land Trust, Representative Jack Zika (HD 53), and Representative Vikki Breese-Iverson (HD 55)

- Kôr Community Land Trust, Representative Jack Zika (HD 53), and Representative Vikki Breese-Iverson (HD 55) Commercial Transaction of the Year - Brian Fratzke for 250 SE Timber Avenue in Redmond, the future location for Hayden Homes’ headquarters.

- Brian Fratzke for 250 SE Timber Avenue in Redmond, the future location for Hayden Homes’ headquarters. COARPAC Cup Large Office - eXp Realty

- eXp Realty COARPAC Cup Small Office - Bend Dreams Realty

- Bend Dreams Realty Central Oregon Women’s Council Member of the Year - Christina Tsutsui-Tharp, Bend Dreams Realty

- Christina Tsutsui-Tharp, Bend Dreams Realty Central Oregon Women’s Council Affiliate of the Year - Julie Lake, AmeriTitle

Awardees will be recognized at the EnCOAR Awards on Wednesday, May 25, 4-6 PM at the Riverhouse on the Deschutes. This year’s event is sponsored by CRS Data, Mid Oregon Credit Union, Porch Light Home Inspection. Tickets are $30 per person or $275 for a table of ten. For more information, visit www.coar.com.

About COAR

The Central Oregon Association of REALTORS® (COAR) is your voice for real estate in Central Oregon. COAR is a trade association serving the professional needs of its 2500+ members. In addition, COAR is dedicated to enhancing and protecting the real estate industry. COAR believes we can build better communities by supporting quality growth, seeking sustainable economies and housing opportunities while protecting a property owner’s ability to own, use, buy and sell property.