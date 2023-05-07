Bend sees median home sales price slide a bit in April, while Redmond’s rises, report says

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Central Oregon’s real estate market continued to show fairly stable signs in April, with the Bend median home sales price down somewhat while Redmond’s increased, according to a monthly report released Sunday.

The Bend area’s median single-family home sale price dropped $16,000 to $669,000 last month, the report from Redmond’s Beacon Appraisal Group said.

The number of Bend home sales rose a bit in April, to 129, while the days on market for sold properties dropped a bit, from 13 to 10 days, and the supply of homes for sale rose from one month in March to 1.4 months in April.

In Redmond, meanwhile, the median home sales price popped up $30,000 last month, to $469,000, while the number of sales rose, from 42 to 50, and the days on market dropped from 27 to 19 days.

Appraiser Donnie Montagner noted there are 25 active listings in Redmond in the $550-600K price range. Based on the 72 sales last year, that's about a four-month supply.

Here's the full report: