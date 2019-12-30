Redmond boosting fine for illegal fireworks use to $500

Redmond

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The city of Redmond is hiking its fine for illegal fireworks use from the current $100 to $500 on New Year's Day, in a bid to curb their use, police reminded Monday.

On Nov. 19, the Redmond City Council approved an ordinance updating its 1998 fireworks code.

In Oregon, possession of illegal fireworks is a crime (ORS 480.120) and Redmond city officials encourage compliance by discouraging illegal use and possession at the lowest possible level before making an arrest.

Beginning Jan. 1, 2020, use of illegal fireworks will result in an increased fine of $500, while repeat offenders may receive a fine up to $2,500 and/or jail time up to six months.

From 2015 – 2018, the Redmond Police Department averaged 136 fireworks-related calls for service annually. Most complaints involve the use and possession of illegal fireworks, Lt. Curtis Chambers said.

The ordinance change approved by city councilors in November also included a new section. The additional language in the ordinance states, “[fireworks ordinance] applies to the actual person possessing or using fireworks. The property owner, renter, or other person in charge of property where fireworks are used or possessed is responsible if they should have reasonably known fireworks were in use or possessed on the property.”

Prior to the ordinance change in November, it had not been updated since January 1998. The fine amount at the time was set at $100. The ordinance change also revised references to Oregon statutes and removed references to the Uniform Fire Code.

Fireworks danger is commonly associated with the dry summer months. However, Redmond and all of Central Oregon is a High Desert climate and dry conditions are possible all year long, Chambers said.

"The Redmond Police Department, and our public safety partners at Redmond Fire & Rescue are committed to keeping you and yours safe all year long," Chambers added, wishing residents a Happy New Year.

The city of Bend's fine for illegal fireworks is $750, plus court costs and fees.