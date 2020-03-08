Canceled flights leave Redmond man and mom stranded, scrambling in Thailand

Redmond

Was on vacation with mother when coronavirus disrupted their return

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A Redmond man enjoyed a vacation in Thailand with his mother, seeing the sights, riding elephants and the like. But now they are stranded due to numerous flight cancellations, hoping the one flight said to be available this month will get them to South Korea early Monday.

Robert Lee told NewsChannel 21 on Saturday they had left on the vacation Feb. 21, one he'd "wanted to do for a long time." Along the way, he posted photos to Facebook of the beautiful scenery and places they visited, as so many travelers do.

But now, as they try to head home, things have taken a worrisome turn for the worse.

Their return flight was among many being canceled due to the novel coronavirus. He said they learned the Hainan Airlines flight into Beijing was canceled.

Lee said they are now planning on flying through South Korea to make their way back home, taking Korean Airlines and Delta.

But when they showed up at the airport, with many others, they found out most flights had been canceled. They told them to return at 10 p.m. Sunday local time, to see if the flight, due to leave at 1 a.m., is canceled again.

In addition, the planned flight out of South Korea to Seattle was canceled, so they might have to go through Detroit to then get to Seattle and back to Redmond -- or perhaps through Australia, to San Diego. Otherwise, he worries, they'll be stuck again, this time in South Korea.

Several airlines, including American, Delta, and United, have either cancelled all flights through Asia or limited the number of flights in the continent.

Lee said he's feeling fine, "not sick at all," but wonders if others who might have the virus are also having to go to more airports, due to the cancellations, potentially infecting more people.

"Now if all else fails, I'll try to fly to Australia then to San Diego, then to Redmond," Lee wrote.

In a Facebook conversation while he waits, Lee said his girlfriend, Acacia Graeber, is back home in Bend and keeping in touch, "doing a good job of keeping me grounded (and) trying to keep me positive, although I know she is worried."

Lee said he's also worried about his workplace back home.

"Unfortunately for my work, I am the heavy wrecker supervisor for Consolidated Towing. And I know they are feeling the pressure without me there," Lee wrote.