Redmond Police lieutenant completes FBI National Academy training

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Redmond Police Lt. Jesse Petersen recently completed one of the toughest challenges available to local law enforcement officers: the FBI National Academy.

Lieutenant Petersen and three other Oregon law enforcement officers graduated a 10-week training session at the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia, on March 13.

There is a highly competitive process local law enforcement officers must go through to be selected for this honor. That process includes a nomination by a supervisor; interviews with the candidate and co-workers to determine leadership skills and abilities; a background check; a determination of physical fitness; and the support of former National Academy graduates within the candidate's organization.

"The FBI's National Academy program brings together elite law enforcement officers from U.S. police agencies as well as from those of our overseas partners. It is a unique opportunity that allows them to learn best practices, share their experiences and build life-long relationships with other leaders," said Renn Cannon, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in Oregon. "Only a few officers from Oregon have the chance to attend each year, and we are proud to sponsor Lt. Petersen and our other local partners in the National Academy."

Lt. Petersen began his law enforcement career on April 1, 2004. Over the years he has held the following positions: Patrol Lieutenant; Detective Sergeant; Patrol Sergeant; Detective; Patrol Officer; and SWAT (Central Oregon Emergency Response Team) Team Member.

Lt. Petersen’s primary responsibilities have included: being the Watch Commander for two patrol teams and CSO’s; assisting employees with meeting, reaching, and exceeding their personal/department goals; developing leadership skills throughout the department; working with community partners and stakeholders to solve quality of life issues; conducting Internal Investigations; responding to Resistance and Aggression Investigations and Pursuit Investigations; being on the Domestic Violence Council and Adult Threat Assessment Team; Overseeing Firearms, the Safety Committee, and the Critical Incident Stress Management (CISM) Team.

Lt. Petersen’s education and leadership training was obtained from: Essential Leadership Series; Oregon Executive Development Institute; Norwich University; Oregon Police Corps; Eastern Oregon University; and Lane Community College.

“We are proud of Lt. Petersen’s accomplishment and am confident this training experience will have a positive impact on his leadership skills in our organization,” remarks Redmond Police Chief Dave Tarbet. “He is an asset to my command staff, the police department and our community.”

During the 10 weeks of training, local executive-level law enforcement officers spend most of their time in the classroom. Lt. Petersen’s National Academy classes included: Fitness in Law Enforcement; Advanced Concepts of Wellness and Vitality in Law Enforcement; The Cyber Threat Landscape for Law Enforcement Executives; Essentials for Law Enforcement Executives; Seminar in Managing the Law Enforcement Image; and Contemporary Issues in Law Enforcement Seminar.

Each year, the FBI sponsors four sessions of the National Academy. Each session includes about 220 local law enforcement officers from throughout the United States and around the world. While in the academy, the officers and deputies live in a dorm-like setting. The FBI does not charge U.S. students for tuition, books, equipment, meals, lodging or travel to and from their home.

