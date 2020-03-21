Redmond Fire & Rescue buildings closed to public

Redmond

Statement from Redmond Fire & Rescue on Friday:

We want to assure our community that the level of service Redmond Fire & Rescue provides has not changed due to COVID-19. We are committed to providing service to our most vulnerable populations and to continue to provide for the health and safety of our entire community. Our staff of over 60 career firefighter/paramedics, paramedics, EMTs, student volunteers, and administrative professional staff, will continue to provide essential district services including responding to all medical and fire emergencies.

We understand that our personnel are the critical first line of response for residents during any crisis, and our goal throughout the emerging novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is to keep our responders healthy so they can continue to respond to emergencies and support and care for our community.

In order to safely provide and maintain essential services, respond to emergencies, and effectively serve our community’s public safety needs, all Redmond Fire & Rescue District buildings will be closed to public access. Office and administrative support personnel will be working staggered work schedules and/or telecommuting from home. Please see our website at www.redmondfireandrescue.org for staff contact details.

Additionally, we have suspended all station tours, car seat clinics, smoke alarm installations, and public education programs.

Although our facilities and office will be closed to the public, our fire stations will remain fully staffed and operational with emergency first responders. The closure of District facilities will not impact our ability to respond to emergency medical and fire calls and we remain just a 911 phone call away!

Please monitor our website in the coming days for up-to-date information on how your fire district is keeping the community safe and caring for our citizens.