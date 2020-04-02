All Redmond Airport arrivals urged to self-quarantine for 2 weeks

Redmond

Regardless of originating airport; traffic down 90%

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Amid a stay-home order and a rise in cases of COVID-19 expected in coming days, the Redmond Municipal Airport on Thursday said it will encourage all travelers to self-quarantine at home for 14 days after arriving in Central Oregon.

As of Wednesday, Deschutes County had 27 confirmed COVID-19 cases. With a surge in cases expected to intensify later this month, officials across the region are urging people to take steps to reduce the spread of contamination, to alleviate pressures on our hospitals.

"Consistent with this approach, the city of Redmond owned Redmond Municipal Airport (RDM) will immediately begin encouraging all airport passengers to do a 14-day in home self-quarantine upon arrival in Central Oregon," the announcement said.

“These actions are difficult, but they will help flatten the curve and lay the groundwork for a quicker recovery,” stated Mayor George Endicott.

With the virus spreading more each day, this recommendation is being made regardless of the originating airport. RDM is currently experiencing a 90% reduction in travelers passing through the terminal, down from a daily average just a few weeks ago of 1,500 a day.

Individuals who develop symptoms during their voluntarily self-quarantine should contact their medical provider immediately., the city said.

For general questions about the virus and/or symptoms, call the local free COVID-19 non-emergency hotline at 541-699-5109, open from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Monday to Friday. The hotline connects callers with caregivers and county health professionals.

"This recommendation is another important measure to protect the health and safety of our community," the airport said.