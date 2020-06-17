Redmond railroad crossing work to temporarily close SE Veterans Way

Redmond

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- On Monday, the City of Redmond Public Works, Department, in partnership with BNSF Railway, will initiate substantial maintenance activities on SE Veterans Way at the railroad crossing east of US Highway 97.

Work includes improvements of the rail crossing, and a complete asphalt grind and new asphalt inlay of 364 lineal feet of roadway. Crews will be taking advantage of the forecast warmer weather and ideal construction temperatures to complete these activities.

“We would have preferred to do this work while traffic counts were lower these last few months,” said Brad Haynes, Transportation Division Manager, “However, we chose to coordinate the city’s asphalt maintenance in conjunction with the BNSF rail crossing improvements to minimize closure duration and impacts to motorists.”

The road closure will begin at 7 a.m. on Monday, with an anticipated project completion date by Thursday (weather permitting).

SE Veterans Way is a primary route of travel to the Redmond Airport and the adjoining industrial area. Please consider the closure when planning your commute. Motorists are encouraged to use detours as posted, city officials said.