Redmond planned road closures and delays: June 28-July 11

Redmond

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here's the list of the city of Redmond's planned road closures and delays for the period of June 28-July 11.

City of Redmond road closures can be viewed on the Redmond Area Street Closures, Events and Delays Map and ODOT TripCheck.

**NEW CLOSURES:

Monday, June 29 thru Thursday, July 9 from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. – Slurry seal application by Intermountain Slurry Seal, Inc. for the City’s 2020 Type III Slurry Seal Project. Work will be completed at night to minimize impacts to motorists. Expect delays and temporary road closures:

NW 10 th St from NW Upas Ave to NW Canyon Dr

NW Upas Ave from NW 10 th St to NW 13 th St

NW 9 th St from NW Maple Ave to NW Canyon Dr

NW Maple Ave from NW 19 th St to West UGB House

W Antler Ave from NW 19 th St to SW 27 th St

NW Maple Ave from NW 6 th St to NE 9 th St

NW Kingwood Ave from NW 6 th St to NW Canal Blvd

NW Oak Tree Ln from NW 6 th St to NW Canal Blvd

NW 5 th St from NW Jackpine Ave to W Antler Ave

NW 5 th St from W Antler Ave to SW Indian Ave

SE Veterans Way from SE Airport Way to Hwy 126

SW Helmholtz Way from Reservoir Dr to Quartz Alignment

SW Salmon Ave from SW 36 th Ct to SW 27 th St

SW Yew Ave from SW 25 th Pl to Railroad Tracks

SW Salmon Ave from SW 27th St to SW Canal Blvd

SW Volcano Way at SW 27th St – Closed for construction from Monday, July 6 thru Wednesday, July 29. The intersection of SW Volcano Way at SW 27th St will be closed while Bar Seven A Companies perform construction of underground utilities. Local access will be available. Please use detours or an alternate route.

ONGOING CLOSURES:

NW Maple Ave from NW Rimrock Dr to NW Canyon Dr (Maple Avenue Bridge) – Temporary single lane closures for bridge maintenance work weekdays from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. thru Thursday, July 2.

SW Obsidian Ave from SW 35th St to SW Helmholtz Way – Closed for construction thru Friday, July 3, 2020.

SW Cascade Ave from SW Canyon Dr to SW 15th St – Closed for construction from Wednesday, June 24 thru Friday, July 3.

SW Kalama Ave from SW 12th St to SW 15th St – Closed for construction weekdays from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. thru Wednesday, July 8.

S Canal Blvd from SW Badger Ave to SW Heights Ave – Temporary single lane closures, weekdays from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., thru Monday, August 31, 2020.

NW Hemlock Ave from NW 19th St to NW 23rd St – Closed for construction thru Friday, September 4, 2020.

CITY MAINTENANCE OPERATIONS:

Crack seal operations will be commencing throughout the City; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.

ADA Street Improvement projects and curb ramp enhancements will be occurring at local intersections; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.

NOTE - During street maintenance operations, closure durations and disruptions are determined by progress of the operation and weather conditions.

Your Tax Dollars at Work: City of Redmond invests $1.5 million annually to keep Redmond’s streets smooth, clean, and safe.