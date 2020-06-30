Redmond’s Jericho Road receives $5,000 grant to distribute food, supplies

Redmond

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation has awarded Jericho Road $5,000 to help with the provision of food and emergency supplies in the Redmond area.

“The funds are particularly critical during the current closures and loss of jobs compounding the general needs of the homeless and hungry in Central Oregon,” said Jericho Road Co-Chair Mike Powers.

The organization currently is offering packaged meals 25 days per month and bagged meals for students and their families as well as other related services.

According to the notification letter, “The Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation Board of directors is pleased to partner with you to improve our communities. We have been deeply impressed by the creativity of nonprofit organizations as you have adapted to the new normal. Our gratitude for your commitment continues to grow”.

For detailed information about Jericho Road and their programs, please visit https://jerichoroadofredmond.org or call 541-699-2099.