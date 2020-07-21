Redmond man facing drug charges; heroin, cocaine, meth seized from mail, home

Redmond

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A 22-year-old Redmond man faces several drug-charges after the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Unit and postal officials intercepted several mailed packages and raided his home, seizing heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine and suspected fentanyl.

The Street Crimes Unit had conducted an investigation into allegations that Jacob Richter was selling drugs in the county, Detective Sergeant Doug Sullivan said.

The unit’s detectives began working with the U.S. Postal Service’s Office of the Inspector General, Sullivan said. Several packages were seized and search warrants executed.

Last Wednesday, detectives served a search warrant at Richter’s home, in the 2700 block of Southwest 28th Street, and found evidence of heroin use, sales and manufacture, the detective said.

Due to COVID-19 issues at the jail, Richter was issued a criminal citation in lieu of custody on charges of heroin possession, delivery and manufacture, as well as meth and cocaine possession, Sullivan said.

The investigation is ongoing, the detective added.

The DCSO Street Crimes Unit focuses enforcement on street-level drug cases and quality of life issues connected to property crimes throughout the county.