Redmond planned road closures and delays update: August 9-15
REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here's the city of Redmond's planned road closures and delays update for August 9-15:
NOTE: As 2020 road construction activities are completed and seasonal street preservation projects conclude, weekly updates will be transitioning back to monthly or project-specific advisories effective August 16.
City of Redmond road closures can be viewed on the Redmond Area Street Closures, Events and Delays Map and ODOT TripCheck.
**NEW CLOSURES:
- Tuesday, August 11 thru Thursday, August 13 from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. – Slurry seal project completion by Intermountain Slurry Seal, Inc. Work will be completed at night to minimize impacts to motorists. Expect disruptions, delays, and temporary road closures:
- NW 10th St from NW Upas Ave to NW Canyon Dr
- NW Upas Ave from NW 10th St to NW 13th St
- NW 9th St from NW Maple Ave to NW Canyon Dr
- NW Maple Ave from NW 19th St to West UGB House
- W Antler Ave from NW 19th St to SW 27th St
- NW Maple Ave from NW 6th St to NE 9th St
- NW Kingwood Ave from NW 6th St to NW Canal Blvd
- NW Oak Tree Ln from NW 6th St to NW Canal Blvd
- NW 5th St from NW Jackpine Ave to W Antler Ave
- NW 5th St from W Antler Ave to SW Indian Ave
- SE Veterans Way from SE Airport Way to Hwy 126
- SW Helmholtz Way from Reservoir Dr to Quartz Alignment
- SW Salmon Ave from SW 36th Ct to SW 27th St
- SW Yew Ave from SW 25th Pl to Railroad Tracks
- SW Salmon Ave from SW 27th St to SW Canal Blvd
ONGOING CLOSURES:
- SW 31st St from SW Reservoir Dr to SW Volcano Way – Road disruptions thru Friday, August 21, 2020.
- SW Obsidian Ave from SW 35th St to SW Helmholtz Way – Closed for construction thru Tuesday, August 25, 2020.
- S Canal Blvd from SW Badger Ave to SW Heights Ave – Temporary single lane closures, weekdays from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., thru Monday, August 31, 2020.
- NW Hemlock Ave from NW 19th St to NW 23rd St – Closed for construction thru Friday, September 4, 2020.
CITY MAINTENANCE OPERATIONS:
- Thermoplastic installations will be continuing throughout the City; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.
- Asphalt and manhole patching operations will be commencing throughout the City; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.
- ADA Street Improvement projects and curb ramp enhancements will be occurring at local intersections; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.
NOTE - During street maintenance operations, closure durations and disruptions are determined by progress of the operation and weather conditions.
Your Tax Dollars at Work: City of Redmond invests $1.5 million annually to keep Redmond’s streets smooth, clean, and safe.
Comments