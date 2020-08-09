Redmond planned road closures and delays update: August 9-15

Redmond

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here's the city of Redmond's planned road closures and delays update for August 9-15:

NOTE: As 2020 road construction activities are completed and seasonal street preservation projects conclude, weekly updates will be transitioning back to monthly or project-specific advisories effective August 16.

City of Redmond road closures can be viewed on the Redmond Area Street Closures, Events and Delays Map and ODOT TripCheck.

**NEW CLOSURES:

Tuesday, August 11 thru Thursday, August 13 from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. – Slurry seal project completion by Intermountain Slurry Seal, Inc. Work will be completed at night to minimize impacts to motorists. Expect disruptions, delays, and temporary road closures:

NW 10 th St from NW Upas Ave to NW Canyon Dr

NW Upas Ave from NW 10 th St to NW 13 th St

NW 9 th St from NW Maple Ave to NW Canyon Dr

NW Maple Ave from NW 19 th St to West UGB House

W Antler Ave from NW 19 th St to SW 27 th St

NW Maple Ave from NW 6 th St to NE 9 th St

NW Kingwood Ave from NW 6 th St to NW Canal Blvd

NW Oak Tree Ln from NW 6 th St to NW Canal Blvd

NW 5 th St from NW Jackpine Ave to W Antler Ave

NW 5 th St from W Antler Ave to SW Indian Ave

SE Veterans Way from SE Airport Way to Hwy 126

SW Helmholtz Way from Reservoir Dr to Quartz Alignment

SW Salmon Ave from SW 36 th Ct to SW 27 th St

SW Yew Ave from SW 25 th Pl to Railroad Tracks

SW Salmon Ave from SW 27th St to SW Canal Blvd

ONGOING CLOSURES:

SW 31st St from SW Reservoir Dr to SW Volcano Way – Road disruptions thru Friday, August 21, 2020.

SW Obsidian Ave from SW 35th St to SW Helmholtz Way – Closed for construction thru Tuesday, August 25, 2020.

S Canal Blvd from SW Badger Ave to SW Heights Ave – Temporary single lane closures, weekdays from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., thru Monday, August 31, 2020.

NW Hemlock Ave from NW 19th St to NW 23rd St – Closed for construction thru Friday, September 4, 2020.

CITY MAINTENANCE OPERATIONS:

Thermoplastic installations will be continuing throughout the City; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.

Asphalt and manhole patching operations will be commencing throughout the City; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.

ADA Street Improvement projects and curb ramp enhancements will be occurring at local intersections; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.

NOTE - During street maintenance operations, closure durations and disruptions are determined by progress of the operation and weather conditions.

Your Tax Dollars at Work: City of Redmond invests $1.5 million annually to keep Redmond’s streets smooth, clean, and safe.